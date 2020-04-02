WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board members were updated on what the end of the current school year might look like at Tuesday’s work session.
Acting Superintendent Dale Kirsch said if students are able to return on Friday, May 1 they will have been out of class for 32 days.
“A closure through May 15 equals two months and 42 total student days. Closure through May 29 (Harmony’s last scheduled student day in the 2019-2020 calendar) equals 51 student days lost,” he explained.
On March 13, state Gov. Tom Wolf suspended the current school year for two weeks beginning March 16 to slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus. He extended that schedule on March 24 and Monday, Gov. Wolf closed schools indefinitely.
Kirsch told the board the state’s School Code was amended by the state’s legislature so that districts are not required to reschedule missed days to maintain the required 180 days of instruction and there would be no loss of subsidies. The decision whether to make up days was left to individual school districts.
“We are not required to make up days, but we are encouraged to do so,” he explained.
Kirsch reported creating a tentative calendar to give students, families and staff an idea of what the 2019-2020 calendar could look like pending future state and federal directives and mandates associated with the Coronavirus.
He recommended if the current school year is permitted to progress, the final day for the senior class and the graduation ceremony, if it is permitted, remain May 29.
He suggested the board make a decision on the schedule for seniors at its meeting on Tuesday, April 7.
The senior class trip to Florida, scheduled for May 17-22, is to be determined. “Disney World is closed and we don’t know the status of the airlines,” Kirsch said.
He said the final payment for the trip was due last week and the agent gave the class an extension to next week in hopes of getting additional information.
“We will try to delay the payment further and reschedule the trip, if we can.” Kirsch said.
For the remaining grades, pre-kindergarten through 11, Kirsch said he would like to see the school year extended through June 12. He said those additional weeks could go a long way toward combatting the summer learning loss.
“I believe it would have merit,” he stated.