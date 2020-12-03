WESTOVER — Nancy Oaks and Shawn McGarvey will continue to lead the Harmony Area School Board.
Oaks was unanimously re-elected president and McGarvey, vice president, at the board’s reorganizational meeting Tuesday. Oaks was also elected as temporary president and presided over the meeting until she was elected.
The board set dates for 2021 monthly work sessions and business meetings. Business meetings will be held on the first Tuesday of the month and work sessions on the Tuesday prior to the first Tuesday. All meetings will begin at 7 p.m. in the Jr./Sr. high school’s large group instruction area. No work session will be held during the month of June and there will be no business meeting in July.
The dates for work sessions are Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 30, April 27, May 25, July 27, Aug. 31, Sept. 28, Oct. 26 and Nov. 30. Dates for business meetings are Jan. 5, Feb. 2, March 2, April 6, May 4, June 1, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7 when the board will also meet to reorganize.
Director Susan Gallaher was appointed as the board’s representative to the state School Board’s Association; Director Bill Boring, as board designee to the district’s tax roll; Oaks as the delegate to Admiral Peary Vocational Technical School’s operating committee and Director Holly Merritts as alternate; and Kathleen Cowden as the delegate to the Central Intermediate Unit No. 10 board.
The board approved continuing with Campbell, Miller, Williams, Benson, Etter & Consiglio Inc. as the district’s solicitor. The per-hour rate is $135 and a rate will be determined on a case-by-case basis for matters such as bond issues and opinion letters for outside entities such as banks.
First National Bank and Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund were approved as the district’s depository.
The board’s committees were also appointed for coming year. Directors Tony Beltowski and Kurt Brothers declined appointment to any of the committees.
The committees are: budget, Director Bill Boring, McGarvey and Merritts; personnel, Director Betty Kunsman, Oaks, Gallaher and Cowden; curriculum, Boring, McGarvey, Cowden and Merritts; athletic, McGarvey and Merritts; buildings and grounds, McGarvey and Gallaher; and policy, Boring, Oaks and Cowden.