WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board on Tuesday reviewed the following items for consideration at its Tuesday, Dec. 3 business meeting.

1. Approving a volunteer junior high boy’s basketball coach. Chloe Bracken is recommended pending receipt of all necessary clearances.

2. Hiring Burnside Township to apply anti-skid to all parking lots at the school complex. The cost is $65 per visit and $75 if a special trip is required.

3. Recommended approving American Natural, Pittsburgh, to supply fuel for the district’s generator at a price of $2.6150 per gallon plus .03 cents per gallon for winter additive. Acting Superintendent Dale Kirsch reported two proposals were received in response to the district’s advertisement; however, the other offer did not include a fixed price as specified and had to be disqualified.

4. Hiring a 7-hour cafeteria employee at a salary of $8.25 per hour with single benefits.

5. Adding to the cafeteria employee substitute list. Eva Pearman and Diana Hagens are recommended.

Local News Coverage

6. Accepting the resignation of Jeanette Price as a para-educator/personal care aide, effective Dec. 4 and advertising the position.

The school board will hold its reorganizational meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3, prior to its monthly business meeting, beginning at 7 p.m.

Tags