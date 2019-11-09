WESTOVER — A good portion of the business conducted by Harmony Area School Board at Tuesday’s business meeting centered around the district’s superintendent.
The board accepted the resignation of Dr. Norman Hatten as interim superintendent, effective Oct. 26, for personal reasons. The vote to accept Dr. Hatten’s resignation was split with Directors Tony Beltowski and Mark Woodward voting no.
The board unanimously hired Dale Kirsch to serve as the district’s interim superintendent, effective Wednesday, Nov. 6. Kirsch will be paid $500 per day to work three-to-four days per week plus mileage. He will also receive $250 for attending an evening meeting.
Most recently, Kirsch was a business office consultant for the state Association of School Business Officials. Prior to that he worked at the Indiana County Technology Center.
Kirsch was the Superintendent of the Indiana Area School District for six years — a position he retired from Aug. 31, 2018. Prior to serving as the superintendent, he served as Indiana’s business manager from 2008 to 2012. He also served as the business manager at Northern Cambria and Armstrong school districts
He told The Progress he served as Harmony’s business manager from 1983-1985.
“A lot has changed since I was at Harmony 34 years ago,” Kirsch said. “The district’s enrollment has dropped from 650 to less than 300. I need to spend some time at the school before I can assess how much else has changed. I had a great experience at Harmony and appreciate the opportunity to serve the school community again. The people there are great and that’s what I remember the most.
“During the few months I will be here, I will assess any near-term challenges the district is facing or is dealing with now, and try to provide good information for the school board and administration to address them. I have experience overseeing or directly managing almost all areas of school operations and leadership so there is not much I haven’t seen or dealt with. I think Harmony will benefit from that experience. I believe the school board will also want me to assist them in their search for superintendent.”
Board President Nancy Oaks said, “Mr. Kirsch is top of the line. I am very glad to have him serving as our interim superintendent. We are very pleased to have him here at Harmony.”
The board also unanimously approved advertising for a full-time district superintendent. Oaks said the board had previously approved beginning a search for a permanent superintendent and received applications for the position. She said directors conducted a second round of interviews and had extended an offer of employment to one of the candidates but the person contacted the district the day of the meeting where the board planned to officially hire the person, reporting they had taken another job.