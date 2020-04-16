WESTOVER — After being more than a year and a half without a permanent overseer, Harmony Area School District has a new superintendent.
At a special meeting Tuesday, directors unanimously hired Kenneth Jubas of Ebensburg to fill the position. He will officially begin July 1. The pact between him and the district concludes June 30, 2025.
Jubas will receive a base salary of $114,000 per year and benefits as outlined in his contract.
He currently serves as the executive director at Admiral Peary Vocational Technical School, Ebensburg, a position he has held for 14 years.
Prior to that, he served for 10 years as the assistant high school principal at Penns Manor School District, Clymer, and was also employed for a number of years as an instructor to inmates at Federal Correction Institute at Loretto. He has also served as a student sports coach.
Harmony has been without a full-time superintendent since October 2018. The district been operating with interim superintendents since that time.
Jubas was born and raised in nearby Northern Cambria, specifically the Spangler section of the borough.
“I am bringing my small town community morals with me to Harmony,” he explained. Jubas said his father was a coal miner and his mother worked in a factory that made shirts. Both worked hard to ensure their family thrived.
“I am following in the footsteps of my brothers. My brother, John, is a superintendent and my brother, Gary, is an attorney. They laid a great path for my motivation.”
Jubas said he applied for the position because he wanted to complete his personal career plan by finishing as a school district superintendent.
“It was part of my career decision making process to finish my career as a superintendent. I am honored and blessed that my career path is taking me to Harmony. I’m very excited,” he said.
He said he brings with him to Harmony some of the same objectives he brought to Admiral Peary.
“I want to see student scores and program participation increase. Expectations for increased test scores and assessments are also on the table. Every school is judged by those so while I want scores to be positive and continue to increase, I also want to see the district graduate students who are well-rounded, developed and are able to be productive members of the community. We want students to both experience success and be competent.”
Jubas has a background working with students who have a higher probability of academic failure.
“During my years at FCI Loretto, I learned a great deal working with at-risk students, troubled students and students who are poorly motivated. I will bring that knowledge and strengths to Harmony,” he explained.
Immediate plans are to become acquainted with school instructors, staff and fellow administrators. Jubas said while that may take longer during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, he plans to be at the school one to two times per week up until the time he officially starts the superintendent position.
“My first year I plan to walk and talk. I will meet with the faculty and listen to what they have to say. My theory is if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. You may have to polish it and do some maintenance to keep it in good shape but you don’t always need to change it. My job will be to provide faculty and staff with resources, motivation and energy. I want to make sure that anything I bring on is welcome and then I’ll go at it full force.”