WESTOVER — Harmony Area School District is entering the second phase of a two-year grant provided by the state Commission on Crime and Delinquency, planning to continue to utilize funds for additional mental health services for students.
At Tuesday’s Harmony Area School Board work session, directors heard the district is excelling in providing students mental health services.
“Harmony is on the cutting edge in addressing behavioral and social and emotional needs of students,” Acting Superintendent Dr. Norman Hatten said, adding the state encourages school districts to take a multi-prong approach to enhancing school safety including dealing with student’s mental health needs.
He said the district is wrapping up the initial phase of a two-year grant progra. On Tuesday, the board will consider continuing to utilize the services of Behavior Specialist Chelsea Williams through Oct. 31, 2020. Williams will continue to work for the district three days per week on-site at a rate of $350 per day plus $150 for any functional behavioral assessment she prepares.
The cost would be paid for with a $30,000 grant provided by the state Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
High School Principal Doug Martz said William’s work “has become a tremendous plus for the district as it seeks the best avenues to meet student’s needs.” He said she has also provided advisement and teaching tools for teachers and administrators to help with growth in emotional, social, behavioral and mental health.
“The state wishes for school districts to target those areas. Harmony is a step ahead of other surrounding school districts in that we have been actively engaged for one year.”
Martz praised Williams work noting she has been working with students, putting on trainings for staff and assisting individual employees who work one-on-one with students.
“The program as a whole has been a key to our success. Williams has done a tremendous job with our students,” Martz said.