WESTOVER — Restrictions associated with slowing the spread of COVID-19 have forced school districts into making some rather unique plans for senior graduation ceremonies.
At Tuesday’s Harmony Area School Board meeting details were shared for Harmony Area Jr./Sr. High School’s class of 2020’s promotion.
Principal Doug Martz said, “Although details are still being finalized and mapped out according to guidelines that must be followed by state officials for distancing, wearing of protective equipment and numbers of people able to congregate, we have designed an outdoor experience for Friday, May 29 with a backup date of Saturday, May 30, depending on weather.”
Martz reported Harmony plans to use a section of property located between the school district’s property and Harmony Grange Fair’s track for parking and the ceremony.
“The school district is fortunate in that it is in a rural setting with plenty of acres surrounding the school and there is the ability to social distance,” Martz explained.
There will be a procession of graduates from the school through the school’s yard toward the track. The district will utilize FM transmitter technology to be able to broadcast speeches given by student and adult speakers to families of graduates who will be away from the student area inside their vehicles,” he said.
Once the ceremony concludes, students will process back to the school.
“Harmony Grange’s leadership has been so thoughtful and helpful. The grange has offered its stage and sound system for the district’s use and has volunteered to move it across the road to the school’s property, in order to help make this the best possible outcome for the students,” Martz said.
The plan allows for safety and distancing for students and their families and provides the school district with options for flexibility in the event Clearfield County returns to more stringent restrictions associated with the pandemic.
“This plan allows for certain safety and distancing, but also gives the district some fall-back options in case any rules suddenly become more strict during the course of the month of May. If tighter regulations are enacted, we can adapt this setting to make it work. If we are allowed to open-up even more, this plan can be adapted in that type of way,” he said.
Once the ceremony concludes, parents and students will be able to take photos both inside and outside the school building as long as social distancing is observed.
Martz said appreciates the cooperation of the grange.
“I’m very grateful for their friendship and cooperation for our graduates,” he said.