WESTOVER — Harmony Grange Fair is just around the corner. Harmony Area School Board on Tuesday discussed plans for several contingents of students to attend the fair during the five days it is in session and for the fair board to utilize school property to park the vehicles of fair visitors.
At the Tuesday, Sept. 3 business meeting, the board will consider the following requests related to the fair:
1. The grange’s fair board requested permission to use a portion of the school’s grounds for parking. High school seniors and their families will be overseeing the parking during the fair, Tuesday, Sept. 17 through Saturday, Sept. 21, as a fundraiser for the class’ senior trip and other expenses.
2. Harmony Area schools elementary and high school students to attend the fair on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 20. Principal Doug Martz told directors, “There will be no change to what has been done in the past. The lunch period will be moved up slightly. We will then release the high school students after lunch to the fair and elementary students will need to have their parents sign them out,” he explained.
3. The Harmony Area Jr./Sr. High School Marching Owls requested permission to perform at the fair’s opening ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. and at the annual parade Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.