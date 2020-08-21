WESTOVER — After approving measures for face-to-face instruction earlier this month as part of the district’s health and safety plan, Harmony Area School Board authorized a blended learning model for student instruction and a new student start date at special meeting Tuesday.
At the board’s monthly meeting, Aug. 4, directors endorsed in person instruction for all students as part of the plan to be sent to the state Department of Education for approval to begin the 2020-21 school year.
At Tuesday’s special meeting, directors authorized using a hybrid model for student education and pushed back the first day of school until September.
The first student day will now be Tuesday, Sept. 8. Teacher in-service days will be Aug. 31 and Sept. 1-2, Act 80 days for instructors will be Sept. 3-4.
Under the blended learning model, the number of students in the school complex will be reduced to allow for six-foot social distancing. The reduction will be accomplished through split schedules, schedules that rotate by day or by the week and other approaches, according to information supplied by the school district.
Students whose last names begin with the letters A through L will attend class in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and those whose last names begin with the letters M through Z will attend on Thursdays and Fridays. All students will learn virtually on Wednesdays to allow for the complex to be cleaned and sanitized.
All students who attend the Admiral Peary Vocational Technical School will attend classes there on Thursdays and Fridays and learn the remainder of their curriculum lessons virtually on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesday.
The blended learning schedule will be in place until Friday, Oct. 30 when administrators will evaluate based on the current COVID-19 pandemic data and current recommendations from Gov. Tom Wolf, the state Department of Education and the state Department of Health.
District Superintendent Ken Jubas told The Progress, “The district revised its plans as a result of the recently updated mandate from the Department of Health regarding face coverings being required to be worn at all times regardless of the six feet social distancing guidelines. In addition, the district’s data/numbers of cases can fluctuate each week to bounce Harmony from the low to moderate models, which require the district to offer a blended hybrid curriculum or a full in-person curriculum depending on the model. As the district’s administrative team and board conferred, we felt a hybrid return would make an easier transition for everyone to get back into the swing of things at a slower pace. We want to ensure we have the right practices and protocols in place before we return to a full in-person schedule. We will monitor the data and mandates for the next month or two and make another decision that fits our needs.”