WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved a proposed $6.5 million budget for 2020-21. The spending plans contains no real estate tax increase for district residents.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board authorized the tentative spending plan projecting next year’s income at $6,308,537 and expenses at $6,559,692. There is currently a deficit of $251,155.
At the board’s April 28 work session, Business Manager Brad Brothers told directors he would not normally recommend approving a spending plan with a deficit but reported information coming from the state is constantly changing because of circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he hopes things will settle by the time the board needs to adopt the 2020-21 budget in June.
The breakdown of the revenue is $1,449,155 from local sources, $4,343,666 from state subsidies and $465,716 in federal funds.
An analysis of next year’s expenditures shows the district plans to spend $3,353,148 on instruction — including regular, special education, vocational and pre-kindergarten programs. The category includes salaries and benefits for instructors.
Support services costs are $2,328,210 for students, instructional staff, administration, student health, business, operation and maintenance of the school complex and student transportation.
There is $140,852 appropriated for non-instructional student activities and $737,482 for debt service.
Because the school building is currently closed because of directive from Gov. Tom Wolf to slow the spread of COVID-19, Brothers said a copy of the budget is available to district residents on the district’s website on the school board’s page. Residents who do not have a computer or internet service can call the business office at 845-2300 to request a copy be mailed to them.
The board plans to adopt the 2020-21 budget at its June 9 rescheduled meeting.