WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved reimbursing the district’s Clearfield County municipal tax collectors a portion of the cost for software they use to process property tax payments.
At Tuesday’s meeting, directors were split on a motion to give an annual stipend of $100 upon the district’s receipt of proof of payment for the software. Directors Bill Boring, Susan Gallaher, Betty Kunsman, Shawn McGarvey and Nancy Oaks approved. Directors Tony Beltowski and Mark Woodward voted no. Directors Kurt Brothers and Kathleen Cowden were absent.
During his report, the district’s business Manager Brad Brothers reported that Solicitor David Consiglio, who was not present at Tuesday’s meeting, had reviewed documentation provided at the board’s work session on Oct. 29 from Burnside Township’s Tax Collector Stephanie Marshall. Marshall passed out copies of Section 35 of the state tax collector’s code that requires compensation for the collection of school district’s taxes to be determined by the board. She read paragraph 3C that states, “For the collection of county, institution district, school district, borough and township taxes, the tax collector shall be allowed by the respective taxing authorities, actual and needful expenditures, for printing, postage, books, blanks and forms.” Marshall told the board, “For me the software is a needful thing.”
Marshall, Westover Borough Tax Collector Susan Hutton and Chest Township Tax Collector Breanne Stiver told the board their annual cost for the software is $300 with their home municipalities and Clearfield County, each picking up a third of the cost. Marshall told directors she was aware previous boards had discussed reimbursing a portion of the cost of the software but never followed through with a vote. The three said they are unsure if the tax collector for Cherry Tree Borough uses the same software.
Brad Brothers said Consiglio suggested an amount of reimbursement approved by the board be included in the motion rather than just a general statement of “paying a third of the cost.” Brad Brothers said Consiglio said that statement could be left open to interpretation. Brad Brothers also said Consiglio suggested if the cost goes up, directors could revise the motion.