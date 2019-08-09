WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved a new contract with Dr. Norman Hatten to continue as the district’s interim superintendent at Wednesday’s meeting.
The agreement, retroactive to July 1, was accepted by a unanimous vote of the board. The board also unanimously authorized terminating a contract that has been in place between the school district and Dr. Hatten since Oct. 31, 2018 for him to serve as interim superintendent.
Business Manager Brad Brothers said, “It was district Solicitor David Consiglio’s belief since the agreement includes new terms, it would be preferable to terminate the old agreement and execute a new one.
Dr. Hatten’s daily rate of $500 and mileage will stay the same and a stipend of $250 will be paid for his attendance at each school board meeting, Brothers said.
The most significant change between the previous contract and the new pact is the amount of days Dr. Hatten will work each week, he said.
The terminated contract called for Dr. Hatten to work two to three days each week and the new agreement calls for him to work three to four day per week.
Brothers said, “These additional days will assist the interim superintendent in better serving the needs of the school district.”
Harmony has been without a permanent superintendent since early October of 2018 when Stuart Albaugh unexpectedly withdrew from the position, just two months shy of his one-year anniversary as the district’s overseer.
On Oct. 31, 2018, the board hired Dr. Hatten of Curwensville to serve as an interim superintendent.
Board president Nancy Oaks reported at the July 31 work session of the board the board is continuing to search for a superintendent and is performing its due diligence.
The board has released few details about the search for a new superintendent and has not provided a timeline for the search to be completed or a new superintendent to be hired.