WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved a health and safety plan to be in place during the summer months.
All school districts in the commonwealth must create a health and safety plan to serve as a local guide for all instructional and non-instructional school reopening activities during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plan are to be tailored to the unique need of the school district.
With a unanimous vote earlier this week, directors approved the plan limited to activities occurring in the school’s complex during the months of July and August prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year. District Superintendent Ken Jubas said the plan approved by the board Tuesday is for the summer months only.
“The board will be looking at another plan for the 2020-21 school year at its August business meeting,” he said.
Activities covered by the plan include an extended year for special needs students and for extra-curricular programs such as sports, cheerleading and band.
Harmony’s plan is based on Clearfield County remaining in the green phase of emergency from the pandemic.
If the county’s designation changes during the time the plan is in place, the district’s administration will evaluate scheduled activities to determine which can continue and any modifications necessary for them to go on.
The plan notes for the extended school year in July, custodial staff will clean, disinfect and sanitize learning spaces. Transportation is provided by parents and snacks will be consumed in the instructional space eliminating the need for food service guidelines.
Extracurricular program directives include coaches providing a signed statement noting they have read the health and safety plan and understand it. Athletes must supply a signed permission form from their parents or guardians and a signed statement noting they have read and understand the plan.
Extra-curricular participants are asked to work on individual skills rather than team activities. Athletes and coaches must maintain social distancing or wear face coverings if closer than six feet.
Coaches are required to monitor athletes for symptoms, clean shared equipment intermittently and allow adequate time facilities to be cleaned and disinfected.
Parents and visitors are not to enter the facility. Locker rooms and the weightroom will be closed and coaches will be informed of designated restrooms for the team’s use and will inform athletes.
The plan calls for students, athletes, coaches and staff to stay home if they are feeling sick and to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by washing hands frequently with soap and water, avoiding close contact with people who are ill and wearing face coverings while in the school building unless they are in an area where they are practicing social distancing by spacing six-feet apart, eating or drinking or are out-of-doors practicing social distancing.