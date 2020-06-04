WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board was encouraged to be extra vigilant next year when making decisions related to the district’s finances.
At its business meeting Tuesday, June 9, directors will vote to adopt the 2020-21 spending plan for the district. Expenses total $6,559,692 creating a deficit of $251,156.
Business Manager Brad Brothers told the board he has been notified the district will receive the same amount of funding it received for the current school year but noted he intends to be very mindful about operating costs in the coming school year.
“I will be very careful next school year and make cuts wherever I can,” Brothers said.
During a discussion about the board’s upcoming vote to adopt the budget, Acting Superintendent Dale Kirsch warned the board about balancing future spending plans with withdrawals from the school district’s fund balance. He said given the current uncertain circumstances and lack of firm information about future state and federal subsidies, a withdrawal may be the board’s only way to balance the coming year’s budget — but he advised against relying on those savings in coming years.
“Continuing this practice is not sustainable in the long term. You are fortunate to have a fund balance this year that you can do this. The board should have lengthy discussions in preparation for the budget for the 2021-22 school year,” he explained.
Kirsch said the district has very few costs that are not dictated by contracts and has little room to cut expenses. He said if there are not staff resignations for the purpose of retirement next year, directors may be forced to authorize future staff furloughs.
“I don’t want you to have to do this in a knee-jerk way. I want you to carefully consider any reductions and look at the district’s needs.”
Kirsch also reported the district has received correspondence that is eligible to apply for both COVID-19 disaster funds and Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding totaling $190,000.
He said the money may not be used to balance the coming year’s budget deficit rather it is specified to improve technology and purchase personal protection equipment for staff.
“It will help out with technology for student learning if the school is forced to close again. We will have the technology in place for training,” Kirsch said.