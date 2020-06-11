WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board adopted a new three-year pact with the district’s support staff.
At Tuesday’s meeting, directors — with a split vote — accepted the collective bargaining agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council No. 83 that counts the school district’s 19 full-time and part-time secretaries, custodians, para educators and cafeteria employees as members. Voting no were board members Tony Beltowski and Bill Boring.
The new contract takes effect July 1 and concludes June 30, 2023. The current pact expires June 30.
Each of those covered under the contract will receive a 50 cent-per-hour increase for each of the three years, were granted three sick leave days, one personal day, one bereavement leave day and one emergency leave day for part-time employees and will receive Veteran’s Day as a paid holiday for the 260-hour custodians, unless it is a day when students attend school.
The contract also revised language in regard to applying for vacation, grievances, unpaid leave and breaks when school is not in session.
Acting Superintendent Dale Kirsch reported the support staff had voted on and accepted the agreement in May.