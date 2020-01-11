WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board has elected not to raise property taxes above the 2020 index set by the state Department of Education.
At Tuesday’s meeting, directors approved a resolution setting the index as a cap for a possible 2020-21 property tax increase as required by the state’s property tax relief law.
The index is calculated by the state Department of Education as the amount school boards can opt raise district property taxes without approval by landowners or permission by the state Department of Education. Harmony’s index is 3.7 percent. The board can approve not to enact a tax increase or any increase up to the amount of the index
Business Manager Brad Brothers said, “School districts are mandated to either adopt a resolution not to exceed the Act 1 index or prepare a preliminary budget if they intend to apply for exceptions for an increase above the index.
“For fiscal year 2020-2021, the base index for the state is 2.6 percent. Harmony Area School District’s adjusted index is 3.7 percent. This means the board cannot raise taxes by more than 3.7 percent unless by PDE exception or voter approval.
“Using this rate, the maximum millage rate for Clearfield County would be approximately 89.59 mills and the maximum millage rate for Indiana County would be approximately 8.51 mills. These millage rates are subject to changes in assessed property valuations. At this time there has been no discussion by the board on millage rates for the upcoming school year.”
By approving the resolution, directors are stipulating any tax increases that are part of the 2020-21 general fund budget will be within the index and provide the necessary revenue to meet operating costs.
Board President Nancy Oaks said Tuesday, “The board is not saying it can’t increase taxes. This is just saying it can’t raise them above the index.”