WESTOVER — Directors for the Harmony Area School District adopted a health and safety plan for the 2020-21 school year. Harmony students and staff are expected to start school on Thursday, Aug. 27.
All school districts in the commonwealth are required to develop a health and safety plan to serve as the local guidelines for students and staffs’ return to school. The plans are required to be tailored to the specific needs of the district and are to be developed with input from local health agencies. Plans must be approved by school boards and posted on each district’s website for the public to view. Plans are also required to be submitted to the state Department of Education for review and approval prior to the opening of school and providing services to students.
School districts are expected to monitor the plans throughout the school year and update them as necessary. Any revisions to the health and safety plan must be approved by the school board and posted on the district’s website.
Following the vote, district Superintendent Ken Jubas reported the district had purchased face shields for all students and staff.
“We have had a lot of phone calls from parents concerned that face masks could restrict breathing. We decided to purchase face shields for all students. The virus is spread by droplets from the nose or mouth, the shield will protect against that.
Jubas said he believes the plan will be revised as the time draws closer to the start of school and throughout the school year.
“I feel there will be further guidelines. Every week things change,” he told the board.
At the board’s Aug. 4 meeting, directors unanimously adopted the health and safety plan that provides direction whether the district is in the red, yellow or green state of emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students will have their health monitored by both their parents and the school district. A temperature check will be done at home before coming to school. Anyone with a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home. Anyone who demonstrates symptoms of COVID-19 on school property will isolate in a predetermined location until they are able to safely leave the school campus. Anyone with a confirmed case must have a doctor’s excuse stating the student or staff member is safe to return to school and others in the building.
During the green phase, students will have in-person learning with students in the classrooms that will be designed to allow for social distancing to the maximum extent possible. In areas where seating six feet apart is not feasible students will be required to wear a mask or facial coverning Assemblies will be limited and visitors, volunteers and presenters will be restricted whenever feasible.
Modifications will be made to reduce student contact while they are in the cafeteria lines. Markings will be used to indicate six-foot distances in lines and students will be asked to observe the markings as they move forward in the line. Various rooms in school will be utilized for student seating during lunch whenever available. Groups entering the cafeteria will be staggered to minimize contact. All surfaces will be disinfected regularly between serving sessions.
Students and staff will washing their hands frequently throughout the day and there will be hand sanitizer available. One grade will be on the playground at one time. Gym classes will be limited to activities that can be performed separately such as walking, dancing or yoga. Educational materials will not be shared and lockers will be spaced out.
Communal space will be governed by the building’s schedule which have been redesigned to limit interactions between groups.
High-traffic areas will be limited whenever feasible to reduce the number of students in the hallways simultaneously. Traffic will be limited to one-way and if distance is less than six-feet, students would be required to wear masks or face coverings.
Transportation guidelines, under the green phase, include a maximum of two students in a bus seat. Masks or face coverings are recommended. Students will sit in the same seats each day. Buses will be disinfected between each route and will receive a complete wipe down at the end of the day. Drivers will be required to wear masks or face coverings at all times when students are present.
In the event, the school returns to the yellow phase, more restrictive procedures will be implemented with modified in-person instruction for half of the student population in both the elementary and Jr./Sr. high school building. In the red phase, the school buildings will be closed and students will learn remotely.
Harmony’s plan was created by a team that included district administrators, staff, instructors, athletic director and business manager.