WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board adopted the 2020-21 budget of $6.5 million with no tax increase.
Although the spending plan report currently has a deficit of $225,342, Acting Superintendent Dale Kirsch and Business Manager Brad Brothers said they believe the actual number is closer to $153,000.
“The deficit has gone down since the budget was approved at the May 5 meeting. Then it was $251,155. I believe it can go down as much as another $70,000,” Kirsch said.
He reported the district has learned that it may be able to designate some of the COVID-19 pandemic grant funds it is eligible for to maintain class sizes. Previously, the district was told the funds were only able to be spent to upgrade technology, do deep cleaning and purchase personal protective equipment.
He suggested the funds could be used to pay salaries for a temporary teacher to be stationed in kindergarten to help students more quickly transition to the level they should have been at before schools were closed earlier this year because of the pandemic. It may also help pay the $72,000 salary and benefits for an elementary instructor that is included in the budget, Kirsch said.
The board also adopted taxes supporting the spending plan. They include millage rates for both Clearfield and Indiana County property owners. Clearfield County residents will pay 81.34 mills or $8.13 for every $100 of assessed property value. Indiana County residents will pay 7.51 mills or 75 cents for every $100 of assessed property value.
Brothers said because the district is composed of properties in two counties the state Department of Education uses a formula to calculate the millage in both counties each year in an effort to equalize it.
Other taxes include $5 each, per capita and Act 511 per capita; earned income and realty transfer rates of 1 percent except in the municipalities of that have adopted a wage or a realty transfer tax, the amount is 0.5 percent; and a $10 per wage earner occupation privilege tax.
The board also adopted the homestead/farmstead resolution allowing registered Clearfield County property owners to receive tax relief of $122.81 and Indiana County taxpayers, $122.99.
Brothers said the school district received $80,721 in gaming funds.