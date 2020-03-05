WESTOVER – Harmony Area School Board adopted the 2020-21 school calendar at Tuesday’s meeting.
Next year’s timetable calls for the first student day to be Aug. 27. The final student day is June 2.
Students and staff will be off school Sept. 7 for Labor Day; Nov. 26-27, Thanksgiving; Dec. 24 through Jan. 1, Christmas break; April 2 and 5, Easter break; and May 31, Memorial Day.
Students will not attend school on Act 80 days Oct. 12 and Jan. 15 and teacher’s inservice days on Nov. 11, Nov. 30 and Jan. 18.
Days missed for inclement weather will be added to the end of the calendar year.