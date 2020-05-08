WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board accepted a director’s resignation with regret.
At Tuesday’s meeting, members heard Mark Woodward tendered a written withdrawal from his position as a Region II, Burnside Township, representative. His resignation is effective June 3.
Woodward told The Progress he was resigning because of work commitments.
“As I move forward and commence a new chapter of my life, my time to give the board will be affected,” he said.
Woodward said he has been a member of the board approximately seven years and is currently in his third term.
“I have greatly enjoyed the cooperative experience of serving on the school board during my term and am thankful for all the help and kindness along the way. I am honored to have worked in the capacity of improving the school district and its functions for our children and grandchildren.”
The board approved advertising Woodward’s position. The position is open to eligible residents of Burnside Township. Letters of interest will be accepted through Thursday, May 28. Letters should be mailed to Harmony Area School District, in care of board Secretary Dara Campbell, Board Secretary, 5239 Ridge Rd., Westover, PA 16692.