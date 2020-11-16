WESTOVER — Harmony Area School District has announced the students who were named to the distinguished honors and honors lists for the first grading period in the 2020-21 school year.
Distinguished honors
Grade 3: Aubrianna Buchanan, Toby Hugill, Emma Marsh, Quentin Neilson, Bernard Oldaker, Zoey Rainey, Bentley Robinson, Brooklyn Schappacher, Mycha Stillman and Maddalyn Westover.
Grade 5: Joseph Cunkleman, Madalynn Farmery and Owen Stiver.
Grade 6: Sha’laydrea Dotts and Parker Maseto
Grade 7: Alexis Brink and Jayden Fry.
Grade 8: Kacey Brothers and Veronica Cunkleman.
Grade 9: Mariah Brothers, Tyra Peace and Hannah Westover
Grade 10: Abby Brothers.
Grade 11: Mikenzie Adams, TJ Elli, Zane Huey, Macy Hughes and Julie Rainey
Grade 12: Hailey Boring, Kara Brown, Isaac Elias, Brienna Hann, Traci Hauser, Emily Rorabaugh and Dorey Westover.
Honor roll
Grade 3: Natalia Alviso, Madalynn Deyarmin, Tyevon English, Colter Knittle, Alexander LeGars, Connor Michael, Della Moore and Logan Noel.
Grade 4: Landon Brink, Sarah Hazelton, Bryce Leiden and Isabella Neff.
Grade 5: Audrey Alviso, Zachary Bingaman, Blayze Buchanan, Mason Cunningham, Gunnar Michael, Keeghan Neilson, Lincoln Oldaker and Maxlyn Sears.
Grade 6: Taylor Hartman, Trevor Hugill, Jaxson Keith, Riley Keith, Emma Neff, Cheyanna Pusateri, Rebecca Rainey and Alexis Wagner.
Grade 7: Rebecca Adams, Daniel Bruce, Carter Doland, Hunter Pearce and Stephen Perruso.
Grade 8: Owen Bailey, Allen King, Holley Oldaker, Brady Rose, Jarrod Sward and Sierra Yarnall.
Grade 9: Jack Bracken, Tamara Conklin, Brady Houser, James C. Keith, Foster Rowles and Aralynn Sward,
Grade 10: Landan Brown, Cohlton Fry, Zachary Hutton, Chloe Keener, Anthony Maseto, Jessalyn Schneider, Lucas Tarnow and Sydney Winings.
Grade 11: Marissa Brothers, Katelyn Dotts, Alex Dubyak and Michael Griffin.
Grade 12: Cole Bailey, Morgan Boothman, Zachary Fry, Autumn Jones, Joshua Rainey and Hunter Rowles.