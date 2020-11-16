WESTOVER — Harmony Area School District has announced the students who were named to the distinguished honors and honors lists for the first grading period in the 2020-21 school year.

Distinguished honors

Grade 3: Aubrianna Buchanan, Toby Hugill, Emma Marsh, Quentin Neilson, Bernard Oldaker, Zoey Rainey, Bentley Robinson, Brooklyn Schappacher, Mycha Stillman and Maddalyn Westover.

Grade 5: Joseph Cunkleman, Madalynn Farmery and Owen Stiver.

Grade 6: Sha’laydrea Dotts and Parker Maseto

Grade 7: Alexis Brink and Jayden Fry.

Grade 8: Kacey Brothers and Veronica Cunkleman.

Grade 9: Mariah Brothers, Tyra Peace and Hannah Westover

Grade 10: Abby Brothers.

Grade 11: Mikenzie Adams, TJ Elli, Zane Huey, Macy Hughes and Julie Rainey

Grade 12: Hailey Boring, Kara Brown, Isaac Elias, Brienna Hann, Traci Hauser, Emily Rorabaugh and Dorey Westover.

Honor roll

Grade 3: Natalia Alviso, Madalynn Deyarmin, Tyevon English, Colter Knittle, Alexander LeGars, Connor Michael, Della Moore and Logan Noel.

Grade 4: Landon Brink, Sarah Hazelton, Bryce Leiden and Isabella Neff.

Grade 5: Audrey Alviso, Zachary Bingaman, Blayze Buchanan, Mason Cunningham, Gunnar Michael, Keeghan Neilson, Lincoln Oldaker and Maxlyn Sears.

Grade 6: Taylor Hartman, Trevor Hugill, Jaxson Keith, Riley Keith, Emma Neff, Cheyanna Pusateri, Rebecca Rainey and Alexis Wagner.

Grade 7: Rebecca Adams, Daniel Bruce, Carter Doland, Hunter Pearce and Stephen Perruso.

Grade 8: Owen Bailey, Allen King, Holley Oldaker, Brady Rose, Jarrod Sward and Sierra Yarnall.

Grade 9: Jack Bracken, Tamara Conklin, Brady Houser, James C. Keith, Foster Rowles and Aralynn Sward,

Grade 10: Landan Brown, Cohlton Fry, Zachary Hutton, Chloe Keener, Anthony Maseto, Jessalyn Schneider, Lucas Tarnow and Sydney Winings.

Grade 11: Marissa Brothers, Katelyn Dotts, Alex Dubyak and Michael Griffin.

Grade 12: Cole Bailey, Morgan Boothman, Zachary Fry, Autumn Jones, Joshua Rainey and Hunter Rowles.

