WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board held a work session Wednesday. It discussed the following items of business for possible action at its rescheduled Aug. 7 business meeting:
1. Authorizing Mark Gobert to continue in his position as the district’s athletic director. He will be paid an annual salary of $6,000 – the same amount he received during the 2018-19 school year.
2. Hiring athletic coaches for the 2019-20 school year. Each will receive a salary concurrent with the current collective bargaining agreement with the teacher’s union. The coaches are Matt Woods, varsity boy’s basketball coach; Sean McMullen, varsity girl’s basketball coach; Melissa Mastrine, varsity girl’s softball coach; Harvey Westover, varsity boy’s baseball coach; Jeremy Bracken, junior high boy’s basketball coach; Jen Westover and Roger Young, junior varsity girl’s basketball co-coaches; Dylan Kurtz, assistant varsity baseball coach; Jason Boring and Abby Rorabaugh, ticket takers and game managers; and Barbi Vena, athletic trainer.
3. Advertising for any unfilled extra-curricular coaches.
4. Approving the 2019-20 fee schedule that includes an increase in adult ticket prices for home varsity basketball games from $3 to $5. Student ticket prices will remain at $2.
5. Considering a request from one of the district’s bus owners to set a minimum fee for extracurricular trips that are close to the district. Business Manager Brad Brothers reported he was contacted after an owner received a check for $20 for mileage for a field trip to Cherry Tree. He reported he had to pay the driver more in salary than the amount the bus received for transportation.
The board also considered personnel items in an executive session that followed the work session. Included on the Aug. 7 agenda are motions to hire a part-time kindergarten through grade 12 music and band instructor, approving extra-curricular advisor positions and advertising for a full-time para-educator/personal care aide for the 2019-20 school year.