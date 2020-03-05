WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved a bid for Admiral Peary Vocational Technical School’s new roof.
The bid from American Roofing Inc. has a base bid of $720,750 plus additional costs for repairing or replacing the roof’s underlying components that could be found during the roof’s replacement.
Harmony is one of APVTS’ eight sending schools. Board President Nancy Oaks, who represents Harmony on its joint operating committee, told the board that, according to APVTS’s articles of agreement the bid must be approved by a majority vote from all sending schools’ boards at their monthly business meetings.
“The bid was approved unanimously at the committee’s meeting. Everyone on the board was in agreement this time. The last time there were issues,” Oaks told directors Tuesday in a report on how the committee voted at its Feb. 27 meeting.
Harmony’s interim Superintendent Dale Kirsh told the board he spoke with APVTS Executive Director Ken Jubas about Harmony’s share of the cost and was told it would be calculated using the market value of the district and the student population. Kirsh said he believed the cost would be approximately 3.3 percent or $25,000. Harmony’s Business Manager Brad Brothers said he too contacted APVTS and was told the project’s cost would be financed over a 15-year period and that APVTS is planning to make a down payment on the cost from its general operating budget.
Oaks told the board the roof’s replacement is the first phase of the project with the second phase replacing the rooftop units with an estimated cost of $300,000. Kirsh said Harmony’s cost for the second phase is calculated at approximately $43,000.