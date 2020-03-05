WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board approved a resolution calling for the state to reform charter school funding.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board supported a request made by the state School Board’s Association for the state’s school districts to urge lawmakers to enact comprehensive changes to address areas of charter school operations including accountability and funding.
The resolution notes Pennsylvania school districts annually spend millions of dollars provided by taxpayers to make mandatory payments to cyber and charter schools. These payments are calculated in a manner that require school districts to send more money to charter and cyber schools than districts need to operate their own educational programs, placing significant financial burdens on district’s resources and taxpayers.
Harmony’s interim Superintendent Dale Kirsch told the board at last week’s work session PSBA is requesting a “unified response from school districts across the state asking those opposed to charter school funding to request the state meaningfully revise the funding system to ensure schools and taxpayers are not overpaying.”
As part of his 2020-21 budget address Gov. Tom Wolf called attention to the need for charter schools reform. His spending plan included $280 million is projected savings gained through proposed charter school funding amendments. He also announced legislation to enact comprehensive changes has been introduced in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.