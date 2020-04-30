WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board plans to tentatively approve the 2020-21 budget at Tuesday’s meeting.
While there are concerns about a slightly more than $250,000 deficit in next year’s spending plan and whether the district will be able to make enough cuts to balance income and expenses, Acting Superintendent Dale Kirsch and Business Manager Brad Brothers told directors they believe the board should start preparing now for what they believe will be unwelcome news concerning state subsidies for the 2021-22 budget.
“There is perhaps going to be a cut in state funds. Income and state sales tax are way down. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may go on for years,” Acting Superintendent and former business manager Dale Kirsch told directors.
“I am most concerned about the state funds. That is where the district gets the bulk of its funds,” Brothers said, predicting commonwealth districts are going to see a reduction in funds received because Pennsylvania will be dealing with a loss in income created by receipt of drastically reduced amounts of earned income and realty transfer taxes. The state order to close all but non-essential businesses to slow the spread of the disease has been at the root of reduced revenue as fewer people are working, paying taxes and purchasing property and homes, he noted. Interest rates are also currently very low, Brothers told the board. “The rates are down considerably. They are almost nothing,” he said.
Brothers also expects the district’s share of reimbursement for the state public school employees retirement system to go up.
“I look for sharp increases in the next few years. This year is locked in but next year I am not sure what will happen,” he explained.
There is also a possibility the district’s federal funds for its Title reading and mathematics programs could be reduced.
Kirsch said, “I recommend you start the 2021-22 budget planning soon. You will need to keep monitoring the situation and see what is going to happen. Fortunately, you have a fund balance to help with some of these extreme cases,” he said.