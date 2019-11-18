The undertakings of Clearfield County 4-H members were recognized Sunday at the annual awards and achievement program held at the Expo II building at the Clearfield Driving Park.
4-H Youth Development Educator Hannah Alexander said, “This is a great day to be celebrating local 4-H members and their endeavors during the year.”
She also thanked the Clearfield County 4-H Teen Council for their work in arranging the ceremony.
Teen council members announced the award recipients as: 2019 state Farm Show participant, Lauren Turner; 2019 regional air rifle event, Hannah Thompson, first place, Elijah Everett, third, and participants Luke Gerg, Zak Roy, Nathan Swope, Brady Koskaddon, Chad Gerg and Caleb Thompson; Clarion County Teen Council public speaking contest, Quinn Kopenhaver.
4-H members who attended Camp Kanesatake, counselors Sarah Swope, Vesta Brickley and Ryan Lazauskas and campers, Leah Stone, Joshua Hardy, Vincent Stone and Karsen Lazauskas; and Regional Livestock Field Day participants, Gabriella Leiden, first place junior skillathon, Sarah Swope, first place senior skillathon, Sophia Leiden, Janice Gilliland and Nathan Swope.
State 4-H Capital Days, Anna Catherman; State 4-H Leadership Conference, Anna Catherman; State 4-H Animal Science Contest, Anna Catherman and Genesis Kacsmar, horse bowl, and Kayla Shephard, hippology; State Competitive Trail Ride, The Richard C. Ely Memorial Ride, Jenna Stitt; and 4-H State Horse Show Participation, Vesta Brickley, Anna Catherman, model horse and photography, Sydney Dunlap, Katelynn Humble, Genesis Kacsmar, Quinn Kopenhaver, Aliza McGarvey, Alexis Moore, Violet Motch, Chloe Pflueger, Darian Pflueger, Kayla Shephard, Lauren Turner; and Cloverbuds, Margo Kopen, model horse, Ava Foradora and Abby Bortz, mop pony, and Thundering Hoofbeats 4-H Club, equine educational exhibit.
Eastern National Round Up Horse Bowl, Anna Catherman; 4-H State Leaders Forum, Susan Swope, Rose Nelen, Phyllis McAninch, Fran McAninch and Marina Kacsmar; 4-H State Animal Science Contest, Fran McAninch, equine; Camp Kanesatake, Fran McAninch, regional; and 4-H Competitive Trail Ride, Jane Russell.
High point horse awards, Reese Pfingstler, beginner English rider; Quinn Kopenhaver, junior English rider; Chloe Pflueger, intermediate English rider; Alexis Moore, beginner Western rider; Aliza McGarvey, beginner Western reserve rider; Allison Shephard, junior Western rider; Alexia Wood, intermediate Western rider; Kayla Shephard, intermediate Western reserve rider; Genesis Kacsmar, senior Western rider; Darian Pflueger, senior Western reserve rider; Lauren Turner, mini handler; Allyson Reese, mini handler reserve; Ian Matsko, therapeutic rider; Jada Miner, therapeutic rider reserve; Violet Motch, driving; Anna Catherman, driving reserve; Kolton Hannold, junior contest rider; Allyson Reese, senior contest rider; and Jenna Stitt, senior contest rider reserve.
Level 1 horsemanship skills, Violet Motch, Lauren Turner and Emily Knarr; hoof hour awards, Allyson Reese with her horse Pistol, 100 hours; and Allyson Reese with her horse Shotgun, 200 hours; Cloverbud achievement awards, JJ Stevenson, Danny Smith and Margo Kopenhaver, Ava Foradora, Abby Bortz, Grant Lupton, Austin Peacock and Andrew Wriglesworth, horse.
Outstanding club officers, Lauren Turner, Thundering Hoofbeats 4-H Club, president and treasurer; Anna Catherman, Thundering Hoofbeats 4-H Club, vice president and social chairman; and Violet Motch, Thundering Hoofbeats 4-H Club, secretary and news reporter.
The Clearfield County 4-H Beef Club and Town and Country 4-H Club were recognized as blue ribbon clubs for completing an application detailing their club’s activities, community service efforts and programs offered throughout the year. Thundering Hoofbeats 4-H Club was named overall blue ribbon club and will receive a pizza party.
Outstanding project portfolio awards, Cloverbuds, Grant Lupton and Margo Kopenhaver; first year members, Allison Shephard, pet rabbit project; Dalton Ward, poultry project; Lance Davidson, market hogs; and Gabriella Leiden, lamb; junior members, Janice Gilliland, lamb, and Quinn Kopenhaver, performance horse, level 2; intermediate members, Chloe Pflueger, performance horse, level 3; Kayla Shephard, performance horse, level 2; Sophia Leiden, market goat; and Karsen Lazauskas, market beef; and senior members, Anna Catherman, performance horse, level 3; Lauren Turner, performance horse, level 4; and Darian Pflueger, performance horse, level 5.
Clover awards are given to 4-H members who encompass leadership skill development as they grow in the program. Level one recipients are: Carrie McCracken, Jada Miner, Katie Humble, Kylie Woods, Aliza McGarvey, Aubrey Coccimiglio, Dalton Ward, Janice Gilliland, Lance Davidson, Sophia Leiden, Gabriella Leiden, Karsen Lazauskas, TJ Elli and Jaylee Beck; and Cloverbuds, Ava Foradora and Abby Bortz. Level two, Carrie McCracken, Anna Catherman, Janice Gilliland, Karsen Lazauskas, Sophia Leiden, Kacey Brothers, Keeghan Neilson and Mariah Brothers. Level three, Anna Catherman, Nathan Swope, Elijah Everett, Marissa Brothers and Macy Hughes. Sarah Swope received a level four and Lauren Turner, level five.
Volunteer recognition awards were presented to: Fran McAninch, Suanne Byrne, Shauna McGarvey, Sally Knarr, Sydney Turner, Melissa Elensky, Sarah Betz, Melinda Hardy, Rebecca Smith, Emily Andrulonis, Marina Kacsmar, Susan Swope, Phyllis McAninch, Rose Nelen, Sally Turner, Mark Turner, Jana Davidson, Rachel Davidson, Chelsea Folmar, Scott Folmar, Crystal Folmar, Sherry Hughes, Tom Hughes, Jenni Lazauskas, Jane Russell, Sharon Yingling, Susan Perrine, Margie Phelps, Jill Wilkinson, Sharon Blasko, Sherri Gaines and Brandi Matsko.
Fran McAninch received the 2019 Rising Star award for her work as a new leader to educate 4-H members, attended multiple 4-H state events and encouraging 4-H members to try new things through her encouragement and hands-on learning.
Susan Swope, organizational leader for the Clearfield County 4-H Beef Club, was given the outstanding volunteer leader award. The criteria for the award is to be a leader for more than five years, dedication to promoting positive youth development and diligent work to educate 4-H members.
Miriam Ennis of the Clearfield County Fair received the 2019 Friends of 4-H award for her support of the Clearfield County 4-H program.