AUSTIN — Registration is still open for the 4-H Regional Wildlife Field Day, to be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sinnemahoning State Park, 4843 Park Rd., Austin. The event will be held at the park’s Wildlife Center. The event is free for 4-H members who must be registered in their county’s 4-H program to attend.
Kids ages 8-18 are welcome to attend for an exciting day of hands-on activities designed to teach youth about healthy ecosystems, including the important roles of animals, plants, and aquatic habitats. Open to 4-H members, this fun, educational event includes four workshops taught by professional educators from the state’a Game Commission, Fish and Boat Commission, Potter County Conservation District, Penn State Extension, state parks, and others.
The workshops of this event will prepare the youth for a final challenge. This challenge activity will ask participants to apply what they have learned throughout the day in order to navigate through the steps of solving a mock environmental incident and devise ways to raise awareness of environmental problems.
Important details: Participants should bring a lunch and a reusable water bottle and dress for the weather. This event will have both indoor and outdoor workshops.
For more information about this event, contact the Cameron County Penn State Extension office by calling 814-486-3350 or emailing CameronExt@psu.edu.