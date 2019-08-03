4-H and FFA members were honored for their animal project achievements during the 2019 Clearfield County Fair at Thursday’s annual awards ceremony.
4-H Extension Educator Hannah Alexander provided a welcome and opening comments. She told 4-H and FFA members how proud she was of each of them and complimented them on their outstanding work.
“If I could I would give all of you a trophy. I have really seen some exceptional projects and examples of showmanship this week,” Alexander said.
She introduced the 2019 Clearfield County Fair Queen Rebecca Liddle who served as mistress of ceremonies along with her court, First Runner-Up Sarah Simcox and Second Runner-Up Karter Bell.
Awards, sponsors and members who received them are: best 4-H exhibit, sponsored by Penelec, Thundering Hoofbeats 4-H Club; 4-H vegetable exhibit, Clearfield Agway, Aaron McCloskey; 4-H all-breed champion horse, three years or older, SAPP Brothers, and grand champion, 4-H horse showman, Thundering Hoofbeats 4-H Club, Vesta Brickley; 4-H all-breed reserve champion horse, three years or older, and FFA supreme horse showman champion, B&F Petroleum, Darian Pflueger; and best in show 4-H rabbit, Penelec, and livestock judging intermediate division, the Earl Freyer family, Rayana Lichvarcik.
Grand champion 4-H rabbit showman, Turner’s Rabbit Habit, 4-H bantam award, Penelec, grand champion 4-H poultry showman, Penelec, grand champion rabbit meat pen, the Scott Way family, and best 4-H poultry exhibit, Walter Hopkins, Lauren Turner; reserve grand champion 4-H rabbit showman, SAPP Brothers, and livestock judging, senior division, Siegel Engraving, Krissa Lichvarcik; best 4-H beef exhibit, Penelec, grand champion market beef steer, Moyer’s Auto Body, grand champion market goat showman, Penn State Extension, Ryan Lazaukas; and best 4-H swine exhibit, Square One Design & Print, and grand champion market swine, Chapman Auto Parts, Nathan Swope; 4-H all-breed dairy champion, Wriglesworth Knob Farm, intermediate champion 4-H dairy showmanship, Bennett and Houser Funeral Home Inc., grand champion 4-H dairy showman, Dairy Farmers of America, and grand champion cheese, Hick’s Dairy Farm, Landon Fairman; FFA best swine project, Clearfield Agway, Isakk Way; and junior champion 4-H dairy showmanship, Bennett and Houser Funeral Home Inc., Noah Wriglesworth.
Reserve grand champion cheese, Henry Dairy Farm, and grand champion dairy steer, Sanview Dairy Farm, Dylan Henry; grand champion market steer showman, the Kline family, Kyra Henry; grand champion market swine showman, the Don Krevel family, Sarah Swope; and best 4-H sheep exhibit, Clearfield County Fair Board, grand champion market lamb showman, Penelec, and grand champion market lamb, Robbins Lumber, Janice Gilliland.
Best 4-H goat exhibit, Penelec, Karsen Lazauskas; livestock judging junior division, Siegel Engraving, Lance Davidson; tractor driving contest, Leonard Farm, Austin Fairman; grand champion market goat, the Nelen family, Megan Yingling; grand champion market chicken, Dr. Matt Rich, Alex Wriglesworth; grand champion market turkey, Zachary McCloskey, Jason Beers; and grand champion market Cornish hen, Ellinger Farm, Macy Hughes.
4-H and FFA members who won the master showmanship contest are Lauren Turner, first place; Krissa Lichvarcik, second; and Landon Fairman, third. Participants included Kyra Henry, Vesta Brickley, Sarah Swope, Janice Gilliland and Karsen Lazauskas.
The spirit award, sponsored and presented by Jana Davidson, was given to Shelby Flanagan. Davidson said the award is given each year to a 4-H or FFA member who personifies the “essence of their organization” and “goes above and beyond during fair week.”
A new award was presented this year. Clearfield County 4-H Teen Council President Shelby Flanagan reported the Super Secret Sportsmanship was voted on by 4-H and FFA members, their club leaders and parents throughout the fair week for various reasons including accepting responsibility, fulfilling their duties and helping others. Those named as recipients are Ryan Lazauskas, Nathan Swope, Sarah Swope, Sophie Leiden and Chloe Pflueger.