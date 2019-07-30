Monday morning of the Clearfield County Fair is a bit frenetic as 4-H and FFA members rush around getting their animal projects in the right place at the right time to have them weighed for participation in Saturday’s annual Clearfield County 4-H and FFA Junior Livestock and Poultry Sale.
The 36th annual sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at 9:30 a.m. during the final day of the Clearfield County Fair.
The sale, held in the livestock arena behind the cattle barns, is sponsored by the Clearfield County Livestock Committee. It is open to current 4-H and FFA members who have animal projects during the current year and whose animals have met the sale criteria. Livestock Sale Committee President Tyler Johns said, “ I think the 2019 sale has another great lineup. The kids did a tremendous job with their projects. The animals and other items offered for sale are top-notch as far as quality. That’s what they strive for in their projects.”
Johns said the sale lineup includes cattle, swine, lambs, goats, meat pen rabbits, blocks of cheese and processed poultry such as Cornish hens, chickens and turkeys. “Our numbers are down slightly but the quality is still there,” he added.
The number of 4-H and FFA members participating in the sale are lower. Johns said every few years this happens as 4-H and FFA members age out of the programs and kids turn age 8 enabling them to join 4-H. “The numbers will balance out. As I look around the barn, there are many young faces. They just are not eight yet.”
One of those 4-H members who will be participating in Saturday’s sale is Nathan Swope, 14, of Luthersburg, the son of Susan and Randy Swope. Swope, who is entering ninth grade at the DuBois Middle School, has two beef steers, two lambs and two pigs he will be offering. Swope said he has been a member of the Clearfield County 4-H Beef Club for six years where he is currently the communicating secretary. “I started out with lambs and pigs because my grandparents, Carol and Clair Zerby of Tionesta have sheep and pigs on their farm, but then my Dad who raises cattle encouraged me to try beef steers,” he said.
One of those beef steers was named the fair’s 2018 reserve champion. Swope said he hopes to do as well or better with this years steers.
He said he enjoys being in 4-H.
“I like the animals and the friendships I have been able to make through the club and its projects,” Swope said.
Swope said he also enjoys drawing and woodworking and has entered his work into competition at the fair. He also worked on a club project to create benches that are located around the Clearfield Driving Park during fair week.
The sale has no changes this year. As the committee has done during the last two years, to expedite the sale, a pre-sale view of all participating animals will be offered from 8-9:15 a.m. Johns said the short period of time prior to the auction allows buyers an opportunity to see what is being sold, meet with the animal’s sellers and ask questions about their animal projects.
“The view is a great time for the buyers to walk around, look at the animals they are interested in and talk with 4-H and FFA members who will be pen-side,” Johns said.
Participating animals, other the grand and reserve champions, will be photographed and those pictures, along with pertinent information about breed, weight and owner’s name, will be scrolling on three screens strategically placed around the arena when it is time for each to be sold.
“As we implemented last year, all the information, buyers had before they will continue to have, just in a different location,” he said, adding, “Now the only animals that are be able to be viewed live in the sale ring are the grand and reserve champions in each class.”
Johns said the committee found the revisions to the sale’s format helped to cut down on the sale’s length by not having to move each of the animals offered for sale to the show ring. “We’ve tried to speed the sale up and make it more efficient. We truly appreciate the buyers but we don’t want them to spend a good portion of their Saturday at the sale. The response to this has been good. It seems to be working,” he said.
Johns thanked those who have supported the sale in previous years and encouraged those who have been thinking about attending a livestock sale to come out on Aug. 3 and see the quality animals and related products that are available for purchase.
“This is a great opportunity to reward these 4-H and FFA members for their hard work throughout the year,” Johns said. “They strive to produce the best possible product and the sale offers a way to recognize that effort.”
There will be refreshments for buyers. They will be available near the registration table. Johns emphasized only those who have not participated in the sale in prior years need to register.
A portion of the sales from each animal is designated for the 4-H and FFA scholarship fund. Eligible 4-H and FFA members can apply for funds that will help them pay for their continuing education.