CURWENSVILLE –Offering quality products at reasonable prices is important to Liz Campbell. Those two factors were among the catalysts that prompted her to begin making and selling her own line of goat’s milk products at her Gypsy Soul Farm Store at 521 State St., Curwensville.
“That my products are affordable is very important to me. I want to offer customers products that are not only affordable but are as high quality as they can be. Often specialty products are pricey,” Campbell said. “My start had a lot to do with the fact that I was tired of buying goats milk products that I found I could make myself,” she added.
The quaint and colorful shop carries a wide variety of cold-process soaps, bath bombs, deodorants, sugar scrub, lip balms and lotions. Products also include beard oil, beard balm, laundry soap and salve. All contain goat’s milk. Campbell said her soaps are cured for six weeks to increase their life and longevity.
“I make all my own products. I am self-taught. I went through a lot of research and trial and error. I tested products on my friends and family. I made soap first and then added other items for sale as I got them right,” she explained.
The store also features various crafts and home decor, including wreaths, painted and natural reclaimed wooden wall signs, bird houses, planters and art, candles and tarts. Some of the crafts are made by Campbell’s mother, Linda Campbell, and Rick’s Wood Crafts.
Prior to opening the store approximately a year and a half ago, Campbell said she had been operating out of her Olanta farm where she is caring for approximately 23 goats, mostly Nigerian Dwarf, and milking a number of those goats with the amount changing depending on how many are breeding. “When the goats are breeding, that’s when they can be milked depending on the number of kids they have. Many operations bottle-feed their baby goats, saving the milk to make their products. I don’t do that,” she explained.
Gypsy Soul Farm Store is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Recently the hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other days are by appointment. The store’s phone number is 412-779-5085.