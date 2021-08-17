DuBOIS — The Downtown DuBois Grapes and Hops Walk is back for 2021.
The popular event will be held from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, to benefit the work of Downtown DuBois Inc., the new name of the downtown revitalization group. It is co-sponsored by major sponsors Visit Clearfield County, Sunny 106, the Best Western and Danone of North America.
“We are happy to have this fundraiser back for the downtown,” Linda Crandall, president of Downtown DuBois Inc., said. “It’s a great time for those who participate, and it supports our mission. The group survives 100 percent on donations.”
The Grapes and Hops Walk includes stops at the following locations: Brady Street Florist, Merle Norman Boutique, Luigi’s Ristorante, Harley Davidson, DuBois Diner, Day Spa duBois, Two Birch Winery, Ram’s Horn Distillery, Reitz Theater, Unique Boutique, Sunny 106, Jim’s Atlantic, Best Western and Cole Orthodontics.
Each location is partnered with a winery, distillery or distributor who will offer samples of their products. The host also often provides snacks, and it’s always a welcoming atmosphere, said organizers.
Those who wish to attend can purchase a ticket. Tickets for the walk are on sale now. Cost is $30 until Aug. 31, and $35 from Sept. 1 to Sept. 11. They are available on Eventbrite and at Merle Norman Boutique, 22 S. Brady St., across from the DuBois Public Library.
The check-in area on the day of the event will open at 4:30 p.m. in the Event Center, 2 E. Long Ave., in downtown DuBois. DDI has its office in this building as part of the North Central PA LaunchBox powered by Penn State DuBois
There will be other fundraisers offered, too, and even those not buying a ticket for the walk may participate in those, said Crandall.
For more information, contact the DDI office at DowntownDuBoisEvents@gmail.com, call 814-375-4769 or via Facebook at Downtown DuBois PA.