DuBOIS — The Free Medical Clinic of DuBois Inc. is launching a major expansion in the dental care program thanks to the generosity of the A.J. & Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust and the Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation.
Because ‘oral health is health’ the Free Medical Clinic has sought funding to be able to provide expanded service to the surrounding residents of the tri-county area to those residents who do not have health insurance or who are underinsured, according to Executive Director Donald J. Kruk.
“What this translates to is that residents who have only Medicare A & B but do not have a supplemental policy to prove for dental care could now be eligible,” said Kruk.
The Free Medical Clinic is an established health clinic, located in downtown DuBois, that has provided quality primary healthcare, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic and specialty referral services to low-income, uninsured residents of the tri-county region, which consists of Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties. Since its inception in 1998, the clinic has provided $22 million of free medical services to the underserved, vulnerable residents in the surrounding communities.
“Our current location continues to provide means for growth and expansion,” said Kruk.
In addition to offering primary healthcare services, the clinic also offers dental health services and vision care services (routine eye exam, diabetic eye exams and corrective eyewear), said Kruk. The clinic also continues to maintain the Chronic Disease Management program, the pre-diabetes screening program, heart attack and stroke screening program and orthopedic services.
After receiving a $92,000 grant from Palumbo Charitable Trust and $54,000 from the Mengle Foundation, the clinic now plans to further integrate its primary health services with the expansion of the oral healthcare access program and behavioral health program.
“In this unique moment, we have the opportunity to transform a system that has historically left many without access to the oral healthcare they deserve,” said Kruk. “Now, more than ever, we need to invest in innovative ways of delivering care. The Free Medical Clinic has chosen to respond to this crisis and to carry us forward a future with oral health equity. Why? Because simply put, oral health is health.”
Jefferson, Clearfield and Elk counties are designated as underserved areas for access to oral healthcare services. Jefferson County is fully designated as an underserved area.
The current FMC oral health access program requires expansion in four areas, according to Paula Rock, director of social services at the Free Medical Clinic.
Those areas include:
- The cap of $500 is insufficient to meet the severe dental needs of current patients who have neglected or been unable to afford adequate oral health services.
- The clinic receives countless calls from area residents searching for reduced cost or free dental services. Many patients may have some partial health care coverage which does not include any dental coverage whatsoever. Because they have even minimal primary health care coverage, the clinic cannot accept them as free clinic patients.
- The original level of dental services was restricted to basic dental, limited restorative services and also preventative dental services. The clinic has found that many patients have serious oral health disease which requires surgical extraction, periodontal, prosthodontics and endodontic services. Several patients with advanced oral disease conditions required oral surgery. In order to provide the required spectrum of dental care needed, they would need to expand services to include specialty referrals.
- Addition of oral healthcare providers.
The expansion will include:
- Cap increase –the clinic will increase access to oral healthcare services through increasing the financial capacity to directly cover fees for dental service provided to FMC patients. Given the data analysis of services that have already been provided to patients and the recommended treatment plans submitted by the dental providers, the FMC calculates that in order to provide the level of oral healthcare interventions recommended by the dental providers, the per patient cap will be increased to $1,500.
- Expansion of eligibility criterion –the FMC will establish a separate service category within the free clinic, which is specific to oral health care. The eligibility criterion would permit patients who do not have dental insurance either by virtue of a separate policy or the patient may have limited primary healthcare coverage which excludes dental healthcare coverage.
The oral healthcare access program would provide for the following services: basic dental service and restorative dental services, preventative services, specialty dental service referrals and oral health education and training.
The Free Medical Clinic of DuBois, an outreach service affiliated with Penn Highlands DuBois, is located at 47 W. Long Ave., downtown DuBois. To schedule an appointment or to get more information, call 814-372-2200.