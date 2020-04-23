GRAMPIAN — Count the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Homecoming and Festival among the many local summer events being canceled because of concerns about coronavirus.
Committee Chairwoman Susan Westcott made the announcement this week on behalf of the committee.
“We regret it, but we have to cancel the 2020 festival,” Westcott said. The festival is held annually at the end of June.
Westcott said committee members have been discussing the fate of the festival since Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement of the state being shut down on March 16 to slow the spread of coronavirus. Last week, he extended the order through May 8, stating a gradual opening would take place across the state. Westcott said committee members recently came to the conclusion this year’s festival would have to be sacrificed because the opening of the state and gatherings is currently uncertain.
“We can’t wait any longer to decide. We have to notify the festival’s vendors and entertainment,” she said.
Westcott said the committee is not abandoning the festival.
“We’ll be back next year and we are already planning,” she said.