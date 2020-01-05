STRONACH — Penn Township-Grampian Borough Municipal Authority held its annual reorganizational meeting Thursday. Members retained the slate of officers for another year. They are Mike Rancik, president; Scott McCartney, vice president; Art Faccone, treasurer; and Bob Newpher, secretary. Denny Freeman is the fifth member of the authority.
Members also approved Maureen Johnston continuing as the authority’s bookkeeper. Meetings will continue to be held on the first Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. at the authority’s office. The dates are Feb. 6, March 5, April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.
John Ryan was retained as solicitor; Northwest Bank as depository and Johnston, Nelson, Shimmel and Thomas LLP, Clearfield as auditor.
Grampian Hardware will remain as a payment collection site.
At the monthly business meeting that followed, customers were again reminded with colder weather to ensure any exposed water lines are properly insulated to prevent frozen pipes. They are also reminded to ensure payment booklet stubs are filled out correctly to receive proper credit. Information should include the customer’s name and account number. Checks should be made out and signed.
The authority’s next meeting is Thursday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m.