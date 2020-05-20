GRAMPIAN — The annual Memorial Day celebration at Grampian has been canceled because of state directives to slow the spread of COVID-19 and requirements for crowd size and social distancing.
The annual observation at local cemeteries in the Grampian area and at the honor roll in Grampian conducted by the honor guard and members of the American Legion Edward Arthur Rafferty Post No. 632 will not be held. The annual concert by Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School marching band at the Grampian Firehall has also been scratched.
Adjutant Richard McKeown reported, “We regret not being able to honor our fallen comrades but realize the importance of protecting the health of the post’s honor guard members and residents who come to participate in the ceremonies.”
President of the post’s auxiliary Barbara McCracken said, “The annual Memorial Day concert and the auxiliary’s annual bake and food sale are also canceled. It is a shame but there was nothing else we could do.”