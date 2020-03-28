GRAMPIAN — A Grampian man is willing to be called into service to help those inflicted with COVID-19 coronavirus.
Tommy Wingard, 70, retired from the U.S. Army in 2009 with the rank of command sergeant major, had 27 years of service, both active and in the reserves. Wingard has a degree as a physician’s assistant.
Recently, the Army reached out to retired medical specialists including doctors, nurses, critical care specialists, respiratory care specialists, medics and others who are willing to lend their skills and expertise to care for patients who are infected with the virus.
Wingard said he wants to help; however, he does not know at this time if he will be called to serve.
“Currently they are just making a roster of the qualified, credentialed folks and specialties they require. I can imagine it’s all of them at this point,” he said.
Wingard said it is very early in the process.
“They are only in the beginning stages of gathering information and getting a head count of what assets they have available and what they need. The U.S. Army’s Medical Command is huge and they direct all medical soldiers Army-wide. We are at a wait-and-see at this point. It’s a big and slow operation. I’ve been a volunteer with ARC and more, and a health and safety services supervisor over the medical piece during disasters. It’s like the medical command without a uniform. It all flows in the same manner. So I’ll wait and see. I’m 70 and I’ve seen them activate oral surgeons in their 70s and more for war zones. Age doesn’t matter, skills do.”
Wingard said medical staff, especially in those areas that have been severely impacted by the virus, need relief, both because they are tired and becoming infected.
“We have to take care of people. Mother Theresa was a great example. If we all sit and watch, society will fail to exist. Life is precious and no matter the dangers we have to do the right thing.,” Wingard said.
Wingard said on Friday more than 9,000 retired Army medical personnel have responded to the call for assistance and Virginia is preparing to to deploy 3,000 medical personnel.