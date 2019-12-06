GRAMPIAN — Grampian Lions Club will sponsor its annual Christmas lighting contest Tuesday, Dec. 17, beginning at 6 p.m.
Residents who want to participate are asked to have their Christmas lights on by 6 p.m. that night for judging. Registration is not required.
The judging will be done in four municipalities — Grampian Borough and Penn, Bloom and Greenwood townships. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each municipality.
Judging will be done by members of the Curwensville Lions Club. Prizes to be awarded will be gift certificates from the Grampian One Stop store in Grampian.
The GLC Lighting contest has been an annual event for more than 40 years. Residents are asked to display their lights in the spirit of Christmas.