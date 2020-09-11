GRAMPIAN –At a recent meeting Grampian Lions Club members discussed the club’s upcoming fall events and activities.
The 11th annual Andy Sutika Memorial Softball Tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 at Stern Ball Field at DuBois City Park, DuBois. A basket raffle will be held during the tournament. The concession stand, sponsored and serviced by the club, will be open at 8 a.m. The public is invited to attend the tournament to watch a game, have something to eat and support the club’s raffle. Raffle winners will be drawn at end of tournament.
A handmade quilt was donated to GLC to be used as a raffle prize. The quilt was hand pieced and quilted by Bells Landing Crafting Belles. It is queen sized. Colors are Blue, cream and multiple colors. Tickets are $2 each. They can be purchased at Dimmick’s Auto Repair at Bells Landing; Nancy’s Gifts, Hepburnia; from club members, by calling 277-6841 or emailing SHYbennett@gmail.com. The quilt raffle drawing will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Proceeds from the ball tournament and the quilt raffle will go to the club’s special needs fund to help meet the needs of families or individuals in the service area.
The club is planning to host a drive through Halloween trunk or treat at Grampian Community Park, Saturday, Oct. 31 for all local children. More information will be announced at a later date.
The club thanked the community for all its support as it works together through the uncertain time.
GLC continues to commit to the Lions motto “We Serve” as it strives to meet the needs of the community.
GLC can be contacted by calling 277-6841 or 236-3755 or emailing SHYbennett@gmail.com.
Additional information about the club’s activities and events can be found on its Facebook page.