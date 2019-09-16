GRAMPIAN — Grampian Lions recently held its final summer picnic/meeting with a visit from District No. 14 J Governor Linda Lupro, First Vice Governor Herman Rush and District No. 14 J Zone Chairman, Scott Brubaker. Lupro emphasized the Lions motto “We Serve” in her motivational talk to club members on the importance of serving the needs of others.
GLC members discussed upcoming events and activities. The 10th annual Andy Sutika Memorial Softball Tournament will be held Sat. Sept. 21 at DuBois.
The annual Halloween parade and Trunk or Treat will take place at the Grampian Community Park Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2-4 p.m. The children’s Christmas Festival will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1-3 p.m. at Cen-Clear Center, the former Penn-Grampian Elementary school.
It was announced club members repaired the tables at the community park. The GLC’s 2020 Community Birthday Calendar has been completed and submitted for publishing. An Acrobat LCD enhanced vision video eye was donated to GLC by a local resident.
This visual magnifying aid is available to anyone in Clearfield County with a visual impairment, to borrow at no cost.
In support of the Isaiah Pentz Memorial Carnival the GLC donated toys for the basket raffle and the use of the GLC Lions Den games. Proceeds from this benefit was used for the inclusive playground eqiupment project at Irvin Park, Curwensville.
Other local donations made by GLC include Curwensville Area High School golf team and girls soccer booster club, Curwensville Area Elementary School’s Read Under the Lights program and Backpack Reading program and to a local resident with medical needs.
GLC is always looking for new members that are interested in donating their time and efforts to serve others in helping the community a better place to reside.
The GLC will resume its regular meeting schedule Tuesday Oct. 8 at St. Bonaventure Church in Grampian.
For more info about GLC call 277-6841 or 236-3755 or email SHYbennett@gmail.com