GRAMPIAN — Grampian Lions Club will sponsor its annual Christmas lighting contest Tuesday, Dec. 15 beginning at 6 p.m.
Residents from Grampian and Bloom, Greenwood and Penn townships who wish to participate should have their Christmas lights turned on by 6 p.m. for judging. Registration is not required.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each municipality. Prizes to be awarded are gift certificates from the Grampian One Stop store in Grampian. The Grampian Lions Club’s lighting contest has been an annual event for more than 40 years. Residents are asked to display their lights in the spirit of Christmas and help show joy and happiness to their communities during the holiday season.