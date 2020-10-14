GRAMPIAN — Grampian Lions Club will sponsor a Halloween drive through trunk or treat for all local children. The event held at Grampian Community Park, 50 Walltown Rd., Grampian will be held Saturday Oct. 31, 2020 from 1-3 p.m.
The activity will follow Center for Disease Control Halloween COVID-19 recommendations and the club announced, because it is following CDC’s guidance, the annual Halloween parade has been canceled.
The Trunk or Treat will be drive through style with vendors distributing enough bagged treats to the vehicle’s driver for each child riding in the licensed vehicle. Children should remain in the vehicle to receive treats at the event. Vendors are ask to decorate their vehicles to look festive but organizers request decorations are not too scary or gruesome.
The club will provide a large Halloween bag, with a treat, for each child to use to collect the treats they receive from the vendors. From each of the vendor sites, the person handing the treats to the drivers will be wearing a mask or face shield and gloves.
GLC is very grateful to the trunk or treat vendors and the community for the continued support of its Halloween activities. They make these happy times possible for local children and the club thanks them.
Grampian Lions Club will strive present the event safely and properly, while having something fun for children and their families.
For more information contact Shirley at 277-6841 or email SHYbennett@gmail.com