GRAMPIAN — Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic the Grampian Lions Club’s annual Easter egg hunt, scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at the Grampian Cen-Clear Center is postponed.
Plans are being made to hold the Easter egg hunt at a later date, when all health and safety guidelines have been lifted.
The health and safety of our members and the community come first, as GLC strives to serve the needs of its service area.
Stay tuned for the future date and details of the GLC annual Easter egg hunt. As soon as the club knows the new date and time, the information will be announced. Information about activities is available on the club’s Facebook page.