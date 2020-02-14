GRAMPIAN — At its recent meeting, the Grampian Lions Club discussed upcoming events and activities.
The club will sponsor an Easter egg hunt coloring contest at the Curwensville Area Elementary School. Prizes will be awarded in each grade level. The winning pages will be displayed at local businesses and churches to promote the upcoming egg hunt.
The annual Grampian Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 4, at 1 p.m. at the Grampian Cen-Clear Center, formerly the Penn-Grampian Elementary School.
The club’s pancake and sausage breakfast will be held at the Grampian firehall Saturday, April 18, from 6-10 a.m.
Plans are being made for the annual Darrell Spencer Memorial Golf Tournament to be held Saturday, June 13, at Eagle’s Ridge Golf Course near Kerrmoor.
In other business, Stephanie Johnson was appointed as the club’s secretary to finish out the 2019-2020 year.
It was also announced the club received a 2020 grant from the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation to help with its sight and hearing program.
Members agreed to sponsor the tickets used for the Curwensville Elementary Parent-Teacher Council’s Fun Fest to be held Saturday, March 7, at the school. The club’s “Lions Den” games will be loaned for use that day. The GLC’s newly-owned bounce house, will be rented by the Curwensville PTC for use that day.
A liquid crystal display enhanced acrobat vision reader was recently loaned to a local 14-year-old to aid him with his visual needs.
Recent donations made by the club include eye glasses for a local resident, a local family for medical expenses, Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co., Laurel Hill Trout Farms for Squirrel Tails for Trout children’s fishing derby, Clearfield United Way, DuBois Little League Challenger Program and money for three baskets for the basket raffle at the Pennsylvania Lions State Convention.
For more information contact the club at 277-6841 or 236-3755 or email SHYbennett@gmail.com. Information about the club is also available on its Facebook page.
New members with an interest in serving the needs of others are welcome The club strives to serve and make the local community a better place to live.