GRAMPIAN — The Grampian Lions Club’s annual lighting contest judging was held Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The club would like thank all residents that light up their homes in the spirit of Christmas, while making their neighborhood a festive place during the holiday season.
The club also issued special thanks to Curwensville Lions Club for providing the judges.
- The winners are: Greenwood Township, Deb and Les Johnson, first place; Bruce and Joyce Dimmick, second; and Steve and Erin Dimmick, third.
- Penn Township, Mickey Ciamaco and Melissa Daisher, first; Bonnie and Joe McCracken, second; and Joe and Lois Wriglesworth, third.
- Bloom Township, Tim and Jill Deluccia, first; Brooks and Buffy Carr, second; and Brenda Weber, third.
Grampian Borough, Robert and Kayla Pennington, first; Joe and Michelle Bennett, second; and Aaron and Tammy Fry, third.