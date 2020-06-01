GRAMPIAN — At a recent meeting, Grampian Lions Club members discussed changes to club-sponsored activities and events due to COVID-19.
All GLC meetings and activities will be conducted using the suggestions of Lions Club International and the state Department of Health guidelines during the pandemic.
The children’s Easter egg hunt scheduled for April 4 and the annual pancake and sausage breakfast scheduled for April 18 were canceled due to pandemic directives. Plans are for the pancake breakfast to be rescheduled for sometime this fall if guidelines allow. The annual chicken barbecue dinner scheduled for June 25 has been canceled.
The annual Darrell Spencer Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, at Eagle’s Ridge Golf Course. Because Clearfield County is in the green phase of emerging from the pandemic, the tournament will go on as scheduled.
Club members agreed to purchase a visual aid device for a local youth who has had glaucoma since birth. The club will also sponsor this youth’s attendance at a summer camp for the visually impaired, if the camp is held this summer.
Recent donations made by GLC included Curwensville Little League, Children’s Aid Society, Boy Scouts of America Bucktail Council , a past 14 J District Governor fire victim and eye glasses for a local resident.
Thank You notes were received from: Children’s Aid Society, DuBois Little League Challenger League and a local family with medical needs.
Club members were reminded the summer family picnic/meetings will begin at Thorp Ball Field Tuesday June 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Although the GLC lost income from two fundraisers, due to their cancellation, the club will strive to serve the needs of our community while abiding by the guidelines presented to us. Health and safety come first.
For more information contact 277-6841 or 236-3755 or email SHYbennett@gmail.com.
The club can also be found on Facebook.