GRAMPIAN — The Grampian Lions Club will sponsor its annual children’s Christmas festival, Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1-3 p.m. at the Grampian Cen-Clear Center, the former Penn-Grampian Elementary School. All local children are invited to attend the free event and enjoy a day of holiday fun with their families.
Special North Pole residents Santa and Mrs. Claus will attend to visit with children and hand out treats. Frosty the Snowman will also be visiting the festival.
Activities include various stations with a Christmas theme for children to participate in including holiday crafts, playing reindeer games for prizes, making reindeer food, free children’s toy raffle where children will put their names in for a chance to win a toy, visiting “Whoville” and assembling a bag of Grinch pills and a free book for each child compliments of the Grampian Lions Club.
The TY Beanie Pet Shop will again be available to children. Each attending child will be able to choose a beanie pet, compliments of Julie Farwell. There will also be a reading center where local book lovers will read a variety of Christmas stories to the children.
The Elf Land Cafe will be serving holiday punch, homemade cookies, and snacks. Cookies are being provided by the local Grampian area churches.