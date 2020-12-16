GRAMPIAN — Grampian Lions Club held its annual Christmas lighting contest Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Winners were chosen from Grampian and Bloom, Greenwood and Penn townships. Prizes were gift certificates from Grampian One Stop. The club would like thank all residents that light up their homes in the spirit of Christmas while making their neighborhood a festive place during the holiday season.
The winners are Greenwood Township: John and Kim Belford, first place; Steve and Erin Dimick, second; and Mark and Peggy Barrett, third.
Penn Township: Mickey and Melissa Ciamacco, first; Dick and Mona Wood, second; and Bo and Janessa Young, third.
Bloom Township: Tim and Jill Deluccia, first; Brooks and Buffy Carr, second; and Diane McNaul, third.
Grampian: Shawn and Janessa Passmore, first; Joe and Michelle Bennett, second and Aaron and Tammy Fry, third.