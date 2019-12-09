DuBOIS — A Grampian contractor has been charged in connection with failing to complete construction work he was paid to do in Sandy Township, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Nov. 5, Sandy Township Police charged Michael Gregory Jury, 49, Grampian, with felony counts of receiving advance payment for services and fails to perform, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and theft by deception — false impression.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were advised by Clearfield County Control to contact a man in reference to a contractor who had not finished a job for him at his house which is located on Caribbean Road in Treasure Lake.
The victim told the police he contacted Jury around April regarding remodeling and other work at his house. The man said Jury’s company was called Custom Construction and he was based out of Grampian.
The victim stated that he eventually entered into an agreement with Jury regarding the work and that two separate written contracts were signed documenting the agreement over the jobs, and they were dated April 19.
The victim stated that one contract was for materials and labor to install a metal roof on his detached garage and the total cost of the contract was $5,115, of which, $3,495 was to be for roofing material, the affidavit said. On April 19, Jury reportedly requested and received from the victim a personal check for that same amount. He said the money was to be used for ordering the metal roofing supplies from a supplier. The contract also stated that the job was to be completed “in a timely manner.”
The victim stated that, as of Nov. 5, no work was reportedly done at all by Jury, the affidavit said. The victim also said he has not seen any metal roofing or supplies on the job site. He said he had requested that all metal roofing supplies be delivered to his house or that the advanced payment be returned. As of Nov. 5, Jury has reportedly neither delivered the metal roofing materials nor returned the advance payment.
The victim stated that a second contract was for the installation of deck boards. This contract was to be for labor only, due to the victim purchasing the deck boards on his own. The amount of this contract was $675. The deck boards were delivered to the victim on May 2.
Also during this time, the victim stated that Jury reportedly inspected the underlying structure of the deck prior to replacing the deck boards. Jury, after inspection, allegedly advised the victim that certain support posts would need replaced and new cement footers poured. The victim sent Jury another personal check for half of the cost, $1,306, which was wired to Jury on May 20. A few days later, Jury arrived at the victim’s residence and did some work. He told the victim he was also need a new roof over a room where a portion of the deck had been and was quoted a price of $4,000 for that roof. On May 24, the victim hand-delivered another check for $3,000 to Jury toward the repair, the affidavit said.
The victim said he has paid $7,801 and estimates about 30 percent of the work is done, and Jury has reportedly not been to his home in months and will not return his calls or texts anymore.
The affidavit said the police did speak to Jury, via phone, and he reportedly told the police he would finish the project and cited personal reasons for the reason he had not been to the job site.
Jury’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 20 at Ford’s office.