GRAMPIAN — The Grampian Lions Club’s children’s Christmas festival scheduled today, Dec. 12 has been changed to an outdoor walk-through event.
Club member Shirley Bennett said the change is in response to the new guidelines from the state Department of Health and those provided by Lions Club International regarding slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free, family-friendly festival will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Grampian CenClear Center, 178 Walltown Rd., Grampian.
Everyone age 3 and older will be required to wear a face mask or shield.
Santa and Mrs. Claus and Frosty will be on hand to greet children. There will also be various stations including holiday crafts, a Ty Beanie Baby pet store, a toy table, book giveaway and a lollipop tree.