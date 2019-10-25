GRAMPIAN — The American Legion Edward Arthur Rafferty Post No. 632 Auxiliary recently held its October meeting with members dressed in the spirit of Halloween.
Plans were made for the upcoming Veterans Day dinner to be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at St. Bonaventure’s Church’s social hall in Grampian.
Area veterans wishing to attend the dinner and an evening of entertainment may make reservations by calling 236-3597.
All auxiliary members are invited to attend the work party on Friday Nov. 8, at 6 p.m to prepare for the dinner.
During the meeting, four new members were welcomed with a formal initiation ceremony.
The group will participate in two upcoming community events –the Bilger’s Rocks’ Haunted Hayride on Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, and a Christmas bazaar, Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Bonaventure Church.
Auxiliary membership dues are now payable and may be mailed to the membership chairwoman, Julie Farwell.
The evening ended with a special guest, Kaitlyn McCracken, instructing the group in yoga exercises.
The auxiliary’s next business meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. at St. Bonaventure Church’s social hall. Those interesting in joining are welcome to attend the meeting and become part of the organization.